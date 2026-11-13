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NEW FLESH: Releases From Walls of Jericho, Kingdom of Giants, Silvertomb and More
11 days ago
KINGDOM OF GIANTS - USURPER (SharpTone Records) Building on the band's sonic evolution with the EPs, Bleeding Star and Burning Chrome, the latest full length ushers in the band's most complete iteration to date. Usuper also finds Dana Willax pulling double duty, stepping into his role as the band's producer in addition to his lead as frontman. Defined by eruptive guitars, electronic accents and a fluid shift from metallic heft to massive melody, Kingdom of Giants submit a collection of tracks that feel polished without compromising any power.