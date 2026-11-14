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Microsoft Services are Finally Back up Again; Company Denies AI or Cyberattacks
By Mike Viray,13 days ago
Microsoft has confirmed that it’s finally restored all affected services following a major global outage that began on Thursday, November 12, and stretched into the weekend. The disruption began on Thursday evening as reports of connection failures surged on Downdetector, with Microsoft acknowledging widespread issues across Exchange Online mailboxes. The company further stated that an unexpected unavailability of servers had been triggered during a routine network capacity upgrade; attempts to then rebalance traffic failed, causing the issue to spill over into Friday.