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Bucks County State Senator Steve Santarsiero New Senate Majority Whip in Harrisburg
By Melinda Rizzo,13 days ago
It took decades, but Democrats finally have trifecta-control in Harrisburg: the state House, Senate and Governor’s office. Key to that was flipping the state Senate, which just elected its new leadership team for the forthcoming 2027-28 legislative session. And Bucks County is represented in this new leadership team. State...