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Deciding on Spring Classes? See a Dozen Great Choices
4 days ago
From the economics of immigration to reality television, Pitzer College’s upcoming classes delve into modern social issues through diverse disciplines. Many courses also include community engagement, internships, and hands-on research opportunities with professors. Thanks to students’ evolving interests and faculty’s interdisciplinary innovation, Pitzer regularly offers a breadth of new...