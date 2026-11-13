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Cavalera, Cynic and Bell Witch to Perform Special Sets for Fire In the Mountains 2027
8 days ago
The extreme music retreat of Fire In the Mountains has unveiled the second wave of confirmed artists for their Year of the Eagle edition. The annual congregation inside the Blackfeet Nation at Red Eagle Campground of East Glacier Park in Montana will host a meticulously curated line-up of performances that reconnect the heavy music community with the serenity of nature amid a breathtaking backdrop.