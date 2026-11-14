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Top 25 College Basketball Picks and Best Bets: November 14
By Data Skrive,13 days ago
There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the LSU Tigers versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Data Skrive's mission is to create sports articles about every player, on every team, in every league, for every game, for every fan. Data Skrive is an end-to-end fan engagement solution that creates and distributes compelling and entertaining sports content at scale. We leverage sports and marketing experts, machine learning, and proprietary language graphs to generate sports articles, graphics, animations, and social content. Trusted by the world's leading media, sports, and betting brands, Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution delivers one-of-a-kind experiences to Bleacher Nation's audience trying to reach fans through the creation of sports content that sports fans value.