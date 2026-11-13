undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
State Sen. Michael Moore talks with Hank Stolz about the public records vote and the ballot results he didn’t see coming.
8 days ago
Worcester, MA –State Sen. Michael Moore joined Hank Stolz on Radio Worcester to discuss the Massachusetts ballot results, including a measure to expand public records requirements for the Legislature and governor’s office that Moore said drew 86% support. He expects lawmakers to implement the measure in some form, with possible changes to clarify how it would work.
1