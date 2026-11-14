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AI Thriller Inevitable Explores the Terrifying Cost of Selling Your Digital Identity
By Ash Hamilton,13 days ago
AI Thriller Inevitable Explores the Terrifying Cost of Selling Your Digital Identity. What happens when you sell your face to artificial intelligence—and suddenly find yourself accused of a murder you didn’t commit?. That’s the unsettling premise behind Inevitable, a new AI-produced microdrama thriller from Shortical that premiered November...