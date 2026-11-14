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VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #940 (November 11, 2006): Scott Hall Torch Talk Pt. 8, Keller’s Quick Fix Plan for WWE, Mitchell on how to best feature Kurt Angle, WWE Cyber Sunday coverage, McNeill on ROH
13 days ago
SUMMARY of #940 cover-dated November 11, 2006: This issue includes a cover story featuring Wade Keller’s special editorial titled “WWE Quick-Fix Plan”… Bruce Mitchell writes a feature-length column titled: “What to do with Kurt Angle”… Pat McNeill’s feature column focuses on ROH… Part eight of the ongoing Scott Hall “Torch Talk”… Plus in-depth coverage of WWE Cyber Sunday, Sean Radican’s ROH live event report, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and reports on Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and ECW, and more…