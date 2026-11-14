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GARY DAUBERMAN’S COIN OPERATED INKS FIRST LOOK DEAL WITH BLUMHOUSE ATOMIC
By Ash Hamilton,13 days ago
Blumhouse Atomic announced today that they have signed filmmaker Gary Dauberman to a first look producing deal with his production company Coin Operated. “I’m thrilled to be working with these two powerhouses,” said Dauberman. “It’s been great to watch Jason make films that connect so viscerally with not just me, but fans all over the world. On top of that, I am thrilled to be reuniting with James, who has always been such a strong supporter and huge influence on my work. Together, Blumhouse Atomic brings a unique combination of collaboration, inventiveness, and engagement to the creative process. Under their partnership, I couldn’t be more excited to continue our history and make more projects together.”