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Volleyball Drops Five-Set Heartbreaker to New Mexico State
12 days ago
Panthers and Aggies battle evenly for five, Huckabey & Cisse reach double-digit kills. MIAMI– FIU volleyball (16-12, 7-8 CUSA) dropped its penultimate game of the season on Friday night to New Mexico State (15-13, 8-7) despite an even battle from both sides. FIU won the first set but dropped two in a row, and despite forcing a fifth and decisive set, could not close it out on alumni night.