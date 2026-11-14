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No. 2 OSU beats No. 3 Husker wrestling
By Nate Rohr,13 days ago
No. 2 Oklahoma State wrestling won eight of 10 matches to cruise past No. 3 Nebraska wrestling Friday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cornhuskers’ lone wins came at 174 pounds, where No. 2 Christopher Minto won by decision over Lorenzo Norman, 5-1, and heavyweight, where No. 14 Cade Ziola won by decision over Dreshaun Ross, 4-1. Otherwise, the Cowboys won the other eight matches, including the first six bouts. After an overtime win for OSU at 125 pounds, back-to-back bonus-point wins for the Cowboys built the Oklahoma State lead to 12-0 before three more wins in a row all but clinched the dual.