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News About Golden - November 14, 2026
By GoldenToday.com Staff,12 days ago
Local Unitarian Universalist Congregation Changes Name to Reflect Values of Inclusion and Anti-Racism. Earlier this year, the members of Jefferson Unitarian Church voted by a wide margin to change the name of our community to Common Flame: a Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The process, which we called “The Power of Our Name,” began with recognition that the name of our congregation should reflect our values, represent who we are, and pave the way to who we are becoming... Read more... Download PDF below.