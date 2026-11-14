undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Podziemski Correction: Why Houston Beat Warriors 125-118
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
A closer review of Reed Sheppard’s fourth-quarter 3-pointers changes the blame on Brandin Podziemski: at least two plays appear shaped by Houston’s screens and Golden State’s help-defense choices, not simply blown assignments. Houston’s execution and personnel proved decisive, while the Warriors mounted two comebacks before Sheppard helped stop the final push. The loss also renews the case for giving Charles Bassey more minutes to ease the physical burden on Golden State’s frontcourt.