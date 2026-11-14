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1-3PM Painting Dreamy Moonscapes @ Foothills Art Center - Creative Campus
By Barb Warden,12 days ago
In this one-day workshop, you’ll paint alongside master pastel artist Kathy Beekman as you create dynamic moonscape scenes in soft pastel. You’ll learn how to mix colors right on your paper and use pastel sticks to build dreamy imagery. Great for beginners and for experienced students who love getting hands-on with art. Open to all skill levels. By the end of the workshop, you’ll leave with a completed pastel painting! Register.