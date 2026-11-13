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Palliative Care-Oncology Ties Linked to Hospice Use in Cancer
4 days ago
A study of 6 palliative care programs tied trust, proximity, and real-time communication with oncology teams to higher hospice use. The working relationship between palliative care and oncology teams may help explain why some palliative care programs transition patients with metastatic cancer to hospice more often than others, according to a multicenter qualitative study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.1.