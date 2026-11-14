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Advanced Practice Providers: Essential Partners in Modern Oncology Care
13 days ago
Oncology NPs and PAs are key to closing workforce gaps. Here’s how generalist, specialist, and hybrid APP models improve access and outcomes. The beginning of the 21st century marked an inflection point in oncology. Advances in precision medicine, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies have revolutionized cancer treatment and improved patient outcomes. However, these advances have also increased the complexity of care delivery, placing additional demands on the oncology workforce.