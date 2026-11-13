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Obituary: Kyle Douglas Snow
By IL Editor,11 days ago
Kyle Douglas Snow, 44, of Maynard, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the Baptist Memorial hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, following a long, hard fought illness. He was born on September 3, 1982, in Pocahontas, to Jonathan and Pamela (Jarrett) Snow. In the years prior to his illness, he lived in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, where he made many friends and found his true happy place. Kyle was a member of the Pocahontas Missionary Baptist Church.