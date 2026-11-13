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Inside the Field: See who's playing in The RSM Classic
10 days ago
Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices. The 2026 PGA Tour campaign wraps up next week in St. Simons, Georgia, with the FedExCup Fall finale at The RSM Classic. It represents players' last chance to earn full status for next season and the first two Signature Events at Riviera and Pebble Beach.