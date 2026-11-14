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AI chief warns humanity is facing 'tsunami of vulnerability' and says 'it'll get worse'
By Sian Hewitt,13 days ago
Leading figures in artificial intelligence have issued stark warnings that the world faces an unprecedented crisis. Senior cybersecurity professionals warn that an imminent cyber catastrophe could leave essential services vulnerable to devastating hacker attacks. Specialists at tech firm Anthropic have cautioned that technological advancement is outpacing previous projections, with security...