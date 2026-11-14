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Westberg Notches First Win in Home Opener
12 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - What a homecoming it was for Lance Westberg. The 2013 University of Northwestern Men's Basketball alum donned the purple and gold for the first time in the Ericksen Center since February 23rd, 2013 when he helped lead the Eagles to a UMAC Tournament Championship win over Bethany Lutheran. That night, his 23 points earned him Tournament MVP honors. Thirteen years and change later, Westberg was back in the Ericksen Center for his first home game as head coach of UNW, replacing his former coach, Tim Grosz, who hung it up after 26 legendary seasons in April. Northwestern welcomed Lakeland University to the Ericksen Center for Friday's home opener, and put on a show for the local crowd, which included many of Westberg's former teammates. UNW survived a late scare to win 78-74, and give Westberg his first win as head coach of the Eagles.