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Family seeks support for Atwater mother of four facing costly endometriosis surgery
By Vanessa Villafuerte,12 days ago
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — An Atwater family is asking for the community's help as a mother of four faces a costly surgery for stage four deep infiltrating endometriosis. Lori has been diagnosed with an advanced form of endometriosis that has affected multiple organs, including her colon, bowels, and kidneys, according to her brother, Randy Beavers.