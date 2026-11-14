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Perspectives on Leadership: Leadership, Mentorship, and Keeping Passion Alive in the Fire Service
By Stephen Shaw,12 days ago
What does it take to build a lasting career in the fire service and help others grow along the way? Captain Dion Ambrosio of Greenacres (FL) Fire Rescue joins host Stephen Shaw to discuss leadership, mentorship, and professional development. Ambrosio shares his path from the automotive industry to firefighting and...