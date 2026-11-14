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James McDonell Talks Dance, Modeling and Life Abroad with MMSCENE
By Fashion Editorials,13 days ago
James McDonell stars in MMSCENE Magazine’s December 2026 digital cover story and sits down with Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic for an exclusive interview. The Australian model looks back on early path that began with jazz and tap, took him into professional ballet and eventually brought him in front of the camera. He also talks about what it took to make a home in Europe and the parts of Australia he still thinks about when he’s away.