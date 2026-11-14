undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Air Travel Ground Stop, Starship Rocket Launch, ExxonMobil Eyes Return to Venezuela
13 days ago
Federal officials say telecommunication outages were to blame for the nationwide ground stop that paralyzed air travel on Friday, but offered few details about what caused the issues. SpaceX conducted a major test of its Starship rocket Friday night. American oil giant ExxonMobil eyes a return to Venezuela as President Trump continues to promise historic oil deals in the South American nation.