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Nelson Schwab III, longtime business leader and Carolina volunteer, dies at 81
By University CommunicationsMarketing,,13 days ago
Nelson Schwab III ‘67, a devoted Tar Heel and former chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, died Friday, Nov. 13. An extraordinary leader, Schwab generously shared his time and expertise through service on numerous Carolina governing, advisory and fundraising boards. Known for his fair and collegial leadership style, Schwab brought people together to find consensus and help move the University forward.