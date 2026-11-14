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Bills news: What to know ahead of Week 10 at New York Jets
By John Boccacino,13 days ago
Everything you need to know as the Bills look for their fifth win in the last seven games vs. the Minnesota Vikings. It’s game day, Bills Mafia! The Buffalo Bills (7-1) travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets (2-7) later this afternoon, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know as the Bills look to pick up their sixth straight win against the Jets.