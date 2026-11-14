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Mayor’s Column — Last week’s election received almost 70% voter turnout in Waupun
By Rohn Bishop,12 days ago
— Waupun Pioneer News is brought to you by Homan Auto Group. Article continues below. — Mayor’s Column November 14, 2026. It was a busy week here in Waupun. On Tuesday, we passed the 2027 city budget. It’s a balanced budget that maintains city services, invests in public safety and has a tax rate that’s still lower than what it was in 2025.
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