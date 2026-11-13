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A Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Is Coming. Here’s What to Expect
By Dave Spencer,10 days ago
A few years ago, I was outside Meijer on the east side when a loud, booming voice came from the sky announcing a severe thunderstorm warning. I froze on the spot. I had no idea that some of the outdoor warning sirens in Owensboro and Daviess County were equipped with amplified voice alerts, so I didn't immediately know what was going on. Obviously, since it was a weather warning, it didn't take me long to figure it out. But that initial moment? My first reaction was, "Uh...God?"