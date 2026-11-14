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Betting on Jake Bauers makes total sense for the Red Sox
By Maura McGurk,13 days ago
I have the sense that this will be a wildly (or perhaps mildly?) unpopular take, but I like the Jake Bauers deal. I was surprised to hear it happened but that may have had more to do with seeing any extensive activity right now, given the unknowns of the impending lockout. It may also have been disbelief at seeing the Red Sox make a quick move; we all know how they like to watch and wait during the offseason.