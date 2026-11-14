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FORECAST: Freeze Warnings Sunday Morning, Then Slow Warming Trend!
13 days ago
The weekend is looking great, but definitely on the chilly side as we woke up to 30s this morning, then we'll see 20s and 30s Sunday morning with Freeze Warnings in effect. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. For the week ahead, we'll continue to stay dry and see a slow warming trend with highs in the low to mid 70s by next weekend.