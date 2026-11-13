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The future of nuclear energy can be found at Texas A&M-RELLIS
3 days ago
At Texas A&M-RELLIS, some of the state’s most brilliant minds come together to work on projects that are transforming the world. The campus is a hub of various research discoveries, from space robots to simulated explosions to more resilient infrastructure. And one big project in the works is likely to revolutionize energy use in America and beyond, advancing Texas A&M University’s mission to build a brighter, safer world.