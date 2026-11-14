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Drexel University, Academy of Natural Sciences and Philanthropic Community Collaborate to Assess Possible Future for the Academy of Natural Sciences
13 days ago
With deep appreciation for the outpouring of public support for the Academy of Natural Sciences and its public museum, the Academy of Natural Sciences trustees, Drexel University, and the William Penn, Connelly, Hamilton, and Philadelphia Foundations today announced a transparent and inclusive effort to bring Philadelphia’s residents, political leadership, philanthropic, civic, cultural, and scientific communities together to help reimagine the future of the Academy, one of the city’s most treasured institutions. As part of this effort, the philanthropic community has committed to underwriting a comprehensive set of studies to assess the Academy’s long-term needs and identify the best path to ensure it remains in Philadelphia and accessible to the public.