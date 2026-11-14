undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Matvei Michkov, Simon Edvinsson and the Young NHL Players Who Need a Trade
By Hannah Stuart,13 days ago
Sitting down to research this piece proved fascinating; quite a few of our targets from recent years, or obvious targets that we haven't addressed, have been traded before the 2026-27 season started. Simon Nemec moved from the New Jersey Devils to the Calgary Flames, Mason McTavish got shipped off from the Anaheim Ducks to the St. Louis Blues, and the Ducks also sent Olen Zellweger to the Buffalo Sabres.