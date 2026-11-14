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Steely Dan's Can't Buy a Thrill anniversary special on the next Sonic Rehab!
13 days ago
If you didn't know this already, Steely Dan is DJ Jojo Johanssen's favorite band. Ever. He is ever so delighted to celebrate the 54th anniversary of Steely Dan's debut album Can't Buy a Thrill, with a special edition! Music from Steely Dan, Donald Fagen, and Walter Becker. That's it. There will be some that you may know, and some deep cuts as well. Don't miss this one folks! Tune in Monday, Nov. 16 from 1-3 p.m. on KDRT 95.7 fm or stream on kdrt.org.