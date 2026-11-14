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This Underrated Small Town In Minnesota Might Just Be The Prettiest In The Entire State
By Greyson Murphy,12 days ago
Here’s a question worth sitting with for a moment: how does a town this beautiful stay this far under the radar for this long?. New Ulm, Minnesota is sitting about 100 miles southwest of the Twin Cities, looking absolutely stunning, and most people in the state have either never been there or have driven past it without a second thought.
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