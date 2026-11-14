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Women's Volleyball Wins in Five Sets over UMSL to Advance to GLVC Tournament Championship
11 days ago
Second-seeded Rockhurst Women's Volleyball advanced to the GLVC Tournament championship game with a five-set win over third-seeded Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) on Friday in Williamsville, Illinois during the GLVC Tournament semifinals. The Hawks will make their seventh GLVC Tournament championship appearance and not only the second in the last three seasons,...
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