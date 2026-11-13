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The 60th Annual CMA Awards!
8 days ago
Don’t miss Country Music’s BIGGEST night. The 60th Annual CMA Awards live from Nashville, and your Q Crew is catching up with all the stars to bring you exclusive conversations and behind-the-scenes content powered by the Country Connection Western Store. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @947WQDR – download the FREE QDR app and listen everywhere you are, and of course turn up your radio in the car! The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Wednesday night, November 18th at 8 pm on ABC.