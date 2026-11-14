undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Periods of rain, winds, cooler temps on tap, unsettled through Thanksgiving | Central Coast Weather Report
13 days ago
A series of Pacific storms will bring periods of rain, gusty southerly winds, and much cooler temperatures to California’s Central Coast this week, with unsettled weather potentially continuing through Thanksgiving. Saturday and Sunday: A Break Between Storms. A transient ridge of high pressure centered over the San Francisco Bay...
4