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NHL reportedly seeking as much as double current rights fee
By Jon Lewis,13 days ago
The upcoming NHL media rights deals could result in more money for the league, more games for ESPN and potentially more partners. Alex Sherman of CNBC reported Friday that the NHL is seeking to increase its total U.S. media rights fees by 50-100 percent in its next rights deal that begins with the 2028-29 season. That figure would amount to $6.75 to $9 billion over the deal term, compared to the $4.5 billion the league is reportedly earning over the life of its current seven-year contracts with Disney-owned ESPN and now Skydance-owned TNT.