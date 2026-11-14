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Splash Picks NFL Picks for Sunday, Week 10: Player Projections & Fantasy Picks, 11/15
By Writers,13 days ago
Need the best Splash Picks NFL picks today? Week 10's Sunday slate features a Patriots quarterback on a historic touchdown streak and a Panthers back facing the Saints' 30th-ranked run defense by DVOA. Below, we cover our favorite Splash Picks NFL picks for this Week 10 slate, backed by player projections and the key matchups shaping each pick.