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Macy’s Reveals Entertainment Lineup for 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Attraction Insight Staff,12 days ago
New York City is preparing for a milestone Thanksgiving celebration as Macy’s unveils the entertainment lineup for its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings the extraordinary together: iconic entertainers and emerging talent, artistry and imagination, hometown pride, cherished traditions and the thrill of discovering something new,” said Sharon Otterman, Macy’s chief marketing officer. “For our 100th Parade, we’re creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country.”
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