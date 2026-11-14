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LSU researcher receives nearly $2 million from USDA to develop H5N1 vaccine for poultry
13 days ago
The project, one of 17 vaccine efforts selected under a $100 million USDA program, aims for a vaccine that could be given before chicks hatch or through drinking water. A poultry vaccine against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 is the goal of a project at the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Veterinary Medicine backed by nearly $2 million from the USDA.1 Leading the research team is Mariano Carossino, DVM, PhD, DACVM, DACVP, associate professor of veterinary pathology at LSU.1.