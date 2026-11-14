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Alperen Sengun’s 43 points leads Rockets over Jazz 125-118
By Darren Yuvan,13 days ago
The Rockets got one heck of a night from their center. Sorry for the late recap, y’all. Our writer was stuck in airport mess, and I didn’t find out until this morning. Anyway, the Houston Rockets won their thrid game in a row on Friday night after a monster game from Alperen Sengun, defeating the Jazz 125-118. Alpie went for 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists on 17-for-24 shooting, becoming just the third player in Rockets history alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming to put up that stat line on 70 percent-plus shooting.