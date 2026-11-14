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3-time world champion Ilia Malinin leads Skate America after a 96.74-point short program
12 days ago
Ilia Malinin began his four-year road to Olympic redemption with a solid short program at Skate America on Friday night at Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett, Washington. The three-time world champion, who was heavily favored to win gold at the Milan Games in February only to miss out on an individual medal altogether, scored 96.74 points in his Grand Prix season debut. That was enough for Malinin to easily beat out Sota Yamamoto of Japan, who was second with 91.29, and surprising Donovan Carrillo of Mexico, who was third with 86.49.