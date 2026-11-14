undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Regina Pearly Doris Cheemuk “Utiqsuun”
12 days ago
Gina “Der” “Banana” “Uh-ohs” Cheemuk passed away on October 13, 2026 at the age of 19. She was born on December 29, 2006 in Nome, Alaska, to Tamira Cheemuk and James Niksik Jr. She was the granddaughter on the maternal side of Thomas and Elsie Cheemuk and the first granddaughter on the paternal side of James and Vera Niksik Sr. She was also the extended daughter of Sadira Hearse and Kendra Barringer.