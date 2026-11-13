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NHL indicates Finland's block on Russian athletes could affect future games there
8 days ago
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho celebrates at the bench with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal against the Seattle Kraken during an NHL hockey game in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP) (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP) The NHL will consider Finland's plans to prevent Russian athletes...