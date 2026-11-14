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Norman Powell Clutch as OT Win Over Hawks Ends Losing Streak | CHGO Bulls Postgame
12 days ago
The CHGO Bulls crew break down the Chicago Bulls 125-117 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Cup group play on Friday night. Norman Powell, back after a two-game absence, led the Bulls with 33 points including some big buckets in crunch time. Peck and Big Dave discuss seven different Bulls scoring in double figures in another improved shooting performance. Plus, will we see more Buddy Hield minutes after his contributions tonight? And when will Matas Buzelis score at the rim again? Will Gottlieb joins from the United Center with intel from the postgame locker room and his thoughts on the game. Big Dave awards the Goon of the Night!