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Camp-a-thon – local Scouting America, Venturing Crew 1313, fundraising to help those living in the margins
By Hope ConneXion Outreach Center,12 days ago
HOPE – Starting Friday, November 13, a local Scouting America Crew 1313, of youth and adults is fundraising to help finance the charitable acts of the Hope ConneXion Outreach Center, in Hope Arkansas, by holding a Camp-a-thon. Their Goal is to raise $2000 for the general budget by soliciting donations from the community. Their intention is to camp outside of the Outreach Center until they can obtain the afore mentioned $2000 in donations! The youth would also like to invite other neighborhood youth to join them in this mission by either camping out with them or helping them raise funds to serve those who are in need to assist the Hope ConneXion Outreach Center.