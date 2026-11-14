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Proposed Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipeline Would Cross Smith County
13 days ago
A proposed 150-mile natural gas pipeline could bring a major new infrastructure project through Smith County, with construction currently planned to begin in late 2028. Smith County Insider met with representatives of Kinder Morgan and Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C. to discuss the proposed Southeast Connector Project, its route through Smith County, the process for working with landowners, and the expected timeline.
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